Lubbock couple gets married while video chatting with family members due to coronavirus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The novel coronavirus has altered the way the state and city functions, but Lubbock couple Bryant and Kristen Watkins didn’t want to let the outbreak affect them exchanging vows on Friday. So, for family members who couldn’t make it, video chatting became a unifying tool.
"A few days ago, I actually messaged the courthouse on Facebook and I said, ‘I'm getting married in 4 days and I'm not pushing that off," Bryant said.
This week, it was unclear whether close family would be able to make it.
On the day of the nuptials, the courtroom didn’t end up being packed because Bryant has a health condition called Guillain Barre, which involves the immune system attacking the nerves in the body. He didn’t want to compromise his health by getting too close to so many people, and neither did some of his family members.
"Her mom was supposed to be here and my mom was supposed to be here as well. Both were unable to be here because of this situation,” Bryant said.
Thanks to technology, both of the special ladies in their lives, as well as other loved ones got to witness it through video chatting.
“Really, we do live in amazing times with things like that that are possible to reach out and show the world,” Bryant said. “We can still be connected one way or another with this still going on.”
