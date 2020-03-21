Lubbock Municipal Court Urging Citizens to Conduct Business Online

Provided by City of Lubbock
Starting Monday, March 23, 2020, the Lubbock Municipal Court will be closed to the public.
Citizens are encouraged to complete their Municipal Court business online. If they are unable to, they are asked to call the Municipal Court at 806.775.2473 for further assistance and information.
All individuals with outstanding citations are encouraged to use the online payment service which can be accessed at https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/lubbocktx/.
Except for citations issued to juveniles and violations involving alcohol, the online payment site allows for full payment of outstanding citations. Options for “Defensive Driving” and “Deferred Disposition” are also available, if eligible. Partial payments will be accepted for cases already set up on a payment arrangement. If you require a payment arrangement for citations not currently on a payment plan, you may call our office to get more information.
