Lubbock plumbers warn, be careful what you flush

"You start flushing these things and they start going out to the line, you can actually stop the main and if the main stops up, sewers can start going into the neighbor's houses and people around you," he said. "If you stop up just your line in the yard, if you have any leaks under the toilets or any way for the sewer to come in the house, now we're finding out that the coronavirus is living in the sewer and we don't need any of the sewer water in your house."