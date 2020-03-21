Lubbock plumbers warn, be careful what you flush

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With demand for toilet paper rising, local plumbers are warning residents to be careful about what they flush down their toilets.
Joe Rushing, owner of Joe Rushing Plumbers, said things like feminine hygiene products, wet wipes, disinfecting wipes, and toilet bowl cleaners should not be flushed down the toilet.
"You start flushing these things and they start going out to the line, you can actually stop the main and if the main stops up, sewers can start going into the neighbor's houses and people around you," he said. "If you stop up just your line in the yard, if you have any leaks under the toilets or any way for the sewer to come in the house, now we're finding out that the coronavirus is living in the sewer and we don't need any of the sewer water in your house."
With new information about the possibility of the virus spreading through sewage systems, plumbers are taking precautions to protect themselves against COVID-19. They are now ordered to wear body suits, including a full facial shield, when out in the field. They are also beginning to question customers about any symptoms they may have.
Rushing said, "Anybody sick, been around anybody sick? I don't want to send my guys into a house that everybody is sick. There's actually people on a waiting list now."
He said in apartments, blockage could cause flooding on the first floor. And even though some bathroom materials may be labeled flushable, they should not be flushed in your toilet.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.