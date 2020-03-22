Neighborhoods set up ‘bear hunts’ to pass the time for children

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock and Levelland neighborhoods, and probably more we do not know of, are setting up ‘bear hunts’ to keep their littles entertained during their extended spring break.
Everyone who wants to participate will put a teddy bear in a front window so families can go on a bear hunt. Families will walk around the neighborhood and try to spot as many bears as possible.
The bear hunt is based on a children’s book by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury called" We’re Going On A Bear Hunt."
There have been multiple sightings in Levelland and also in Lubbock, that we know of.
The Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres even spotted a bear at the Levelland Law Enforcement Center.
If you go on a bear hunt - share your photos with us here!
