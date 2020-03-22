Pedestrian killed on US 84 near FM 1585

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say troopers are on the scene investigating a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
It happened near the intersection of US 84 and FM 1585 just before 6:45 a.m.
The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The troopers on scene are trying to identify the pedestrian at this time.
TxDOT is assisting with rerouting traffic near the All American Chevrolet dealership, while the troopers are processing the scene.
