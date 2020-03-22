Ruidoso asks visitors to stay home to help prevent spreading COVID-19

“It breaks our hearts to say this, but we are asking our visitors to stay home and postpone their trip to Ruidoso at this time,” said Justin Huffmon Village of Ruidoso Director of Tourism. “We know many visitors consider us home, but in the interest of social distancing and flattening the curve, we all need to do our part to eliminate the spread of COVID-19. We ask that you comply with our request to stay home and plan your trip to Ruidoso at a later date.”