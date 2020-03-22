Spring-Like Weather Makes A Comeback

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week will be a great time to complete yard work, spring cleaning, or kick the workout routine into high gear while being outdoors enjoying the weather!
Temperatures are starting warmer this morning than those of the past couple of mornings by about 5-10 degrees. Clouds will still play a part through the day and some may encounter areas with patchy fog and some drizzle early this morning. By late morning, westerly wind 5-15mph will help usher in dry air at the surface and help temperatures rebound into the upper 60′s to low 70′s this afternoon.
Tomorrow morning will be fair with temperatures in the mid 40′s under a layer of low lying clouds, some areas of fog may once again develop. High temperatures Monday afternoon will reach the upper 70′s to lower 80′s with westerly wind speeds increasing by afternoon to become slightly breezy.
The week ahead will be much more spring-like with breezy to windy conditions and dry air keeping temperatures in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s each afternoon ahead of a trough of low pressure that will arrive by week’s end to keep temperatures for Friday and Saturday afternoon in the low to mid 70′s.
Rain chances look slim for much of the region with the exception of a slim chance for dryline showers/storms on Monday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.