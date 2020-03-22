Spring Returns this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Spring will be returning for the first full week of official spring. After a high of 68 today we should notice about a ten degree increase in the afternoon high tomorrow. I expect temperatures on Monday and Tuesday to range from 75 to 80 degrees over the South Plains. By Wednesday, the afternoon temps will climb to the 80s and remain in the 80s until Saturday.
There will be some high clouds, such as today, throughout the week but rain is not in the forecast. However, there could be some fog in the northern South Plains the next few mornings.
Otherwise, the only ‘issue’ will be wind. It will increase tomorrow afternoon from the west to south west at 15- 20 mph.
Tuesday morning through noon will be windy with speeds of 20-25 mph and stronger gusts.
The highest wind speeds will begin Wednesday at 20-30 mph late afternoon and wind will remain gusty through Saturday.
With the higher wind speeds and temps in the 80s elevated fire danger will return by Thursday and Friday.
By the weekend, it will cool to the 60s.
Hope you have a great week.
