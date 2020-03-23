1 arrested, 1 at large after escape at Cochran County jail

COCHRAN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two Cochran County jail inmates escaped this afternoon around 6:15 p.m. and one remains at large at this time, according to Cochran County Sheriff’s Office officials.
The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office is helping in the search.
Inmate number one is Refugio Renteria Lopez AKA “Cuco,” was taken into custody around 9:45 p.m. He was originally jailed on several burglary, theft charges, Evading Arrest/Detention and several other Traffic Offense, and Failure to Identify/Fugitive.
Inmate number two is Fabian Duarte Bordayo. Bordayo is a 28-year-old Hispanic male 5′-09″ approximately 180 lbs., black hair, brown eyes. Bordayo has a cross tattoo on his left arm and “Giselle” and “Amaya” on his left arm. Bordayo was wearing a bright pink jail uniform at the time of escape. Bordayo was also jailed for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Escape from Custody.
Both inmates were reported to have changed clothes and were wearing brown t-shirts and shorts unknown color.
If you have any information, please contact the Cochran County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 366-5211 or (806) 266-5700 or contact your local law enforcement agency. Do not approach either inmate.
