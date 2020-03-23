City leaders update the public, give advice on COVID-19 in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Over the weekend, six additional positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Lubbock County and on Sunday in a news conference, city leaders revealed the six cases were identified at the drive-thru screening at University Medical Center, bringing the total number of cases on the South Plains to 13.
“We’ve been really pleased at how the testing’s been working,” Katherine Wells, the Director of the Lubbock Health Department, said.
So far, UMC has tested 455 individuals and still has 30 tests that are waiting results. Wells says they probably won't come back until Tuesday and all investigations regarding the results of other reported cases have been completed except for one.
“Many of the cases that we’re finding are exposures to previously known cases,” said Wells.
Two of the previously reported cases are community acquired, meaning they didn’t get the virus from a known case and/or they did not travel.
Wells says because of the community acquired cases, it is more important for people to follow the social distancing guidelines and stay at home if you’re sick.
The Lubbock Health Department is updating the public with possible exposure locations.
"Today, we identified one of our contacts because they saw an event that they attended on this list, thought they were symptomatic, went to UMC for testing yesterday and they are also a known positive,” said Wells.
Dr. Cook spoke Sunday during the news conference, commending people for social distancing and encouraging people to keep it up.
"I saw people out on their porches and the warm weather is also bringing people out,” said Dr. Cook.
He emphasized, though, if you do not feel well or if you have been tested and are awaiting your results, to stay home.
"Find some else to run the errands for you and if you've been tested and you've met the criteria to be tested, stay home until those results come in."
Mayor Dan Pope said there is still much work to be done by the public and others to slow down the virus.
"Some people are taking this very seriously. Others, are not. I don't understand why nail salons are considered essential services. You cannot do that and do your social distancing," said Pope.
Mayor Pope said that he will meet with advisers on Monday for consulting on what services available right now are really essential.
As for the grocery stores, he says hoarding has to stop.
"Buy just what you need. The stores are going to stay open. There's plenty of supply. "
Mayor Pope says he’s going to see how people in Lubbock behave to determine whether he will implement a shelter-in-place like other cities around the country.
“But I don’t think you should expect a shelter in place coming from me tomorrow.”
For the first time since the City of Lubbock has been holding news conferences about COVID-19 in Lubbock, a psychologist took the podium, addressing ways to help your mental health. Dr. David Trotter, the Director of Behavior Health at Texas Tech University’s Health Sciences Center, said sticking to a routine, staying in touch with loved ones, and helping others boosts your mental state.
He says using social media and technology to stay close to your friends and family will help.
“If you want to have dinner with your family in California, Arizona, or Connecticut, do that. We have the blessing to do that,” said Dr. Trotter.
He also says another way to manage stress is to help others. He says it is a great way to feed our souls.
If your stress is unmanageable, reach out to a health care provider and/or call the National Suicide Prevention Help Line at 1-800-273-TALK.
