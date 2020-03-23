Covenant Health holding another emergency blood drive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Health has announced they will hold a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Covenant Children’s, 4000 24th street on Tuesday, March 24.
The release from Covenant says the blood drive will be held inside two trailers parked in the Covenant Children’s main parking lot.
According to Covenant, the need for blood has risen drastically, due to canceled blood drives at Texas Tech University, and a lack of donors due to concerns over the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Blood is critical for day to day operations at the hospital. They are needed for surgeries, transfusions, emergency situations, and oncology treatments. Blood donations are the only way we can replenish that supply.
Donations are safe and there is no risk of contracting COVID-19 or any other virus through blood donations, Covenant says.
To donate blood, you must be at least 16 years old, and weigh at least 110 pounds. You must be in good health and haven’t donated blood within eight weeks. Please bring your ID. If you’ve recently travelled there are some additional restrictions. For more information on donations, click here.
