Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

South Plains reports 13 COVID-19 cases, Dallas County under shelter-in-place order, 1 arrested after escaping Cochran County jail

By Michael Cantu | March 23, 2020 at 6:09 AM CDT - Updated March 23 at 6:09 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, there are now at least 13 cases of COVID-19 on the South Plains.

Dallas residents are getting ready to shelter-in-place until the beginning of next month.

Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan.

  • The trip comes weeks after the U.S. and Taliban started a historic peace agreement.
  • The State Department says Pompeo will likely meet with Afghanistan’s president and his political rival, who also says he is president.
  • Read more from The Associated Press here: Pompeo rushes to Afghan capital to revive flagging peace process

One inmate has been arrested after escaping the Cochran County jail yesterday.

