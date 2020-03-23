Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, there are now at least 13 cases of COVID-19 on the South Plains.
- Six new cases were identified over the weekend.
- Mayor Dan Pope will have a meeting today to discuss possible heightened restrictions on businesses that can stay open amid a health disaster declaration.
- Read more here: COVID-19 case update: 10 in Lubbock, 3 in Hockley County
Dallas residents are getting ready to shelter-in-place until the beginning of next month.
- Residents will only be allowed to leave their homes for outdoor walks, grocery and medicine shopping, and caring for sick relatives.
- The order will go into effect at midnight and stay in place until April 3.
- Read that story from The Texas Tribune here: Dallas County orders residents to “shelter-in-place” as coronavirus cases there spread
Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan.
- The trip comes weeks after the U.S. and Taliban started a historic peace agreement.
- The State Department says Pompeo will likely meet with Afghanistan’s president and his political rival, who also says he is president.
- Read more from The Associated Press here: Pompeo rushes to Afghan capital to revive flagging peace process
One inmate has been arrested after escaping the Cochran County jail yesterday.
- Refugio Renteria Lopez, 31, was taken into custody around 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
- Meanwhile, 28-year-old Fabian Duarte Brodayo remains at large this morning.
- Read that story here: 1 arrested, 1 at large after escape at Cochran County jail
