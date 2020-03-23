Gaines County confirms first case of COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gaines County is one of the newest counties in the South Plains to report a case of COVID-19. As of Monday morning the case count was at 15 in the South Plains.
The South Plains Public Health District confirmed the case on Monday morning and said it was not acquired in Gaines County. This also marks the first case in the Seminole area.
Another case was also confirmed, shortly after, in Terry County, northeast of Gaines.
“The South Plains Public Health District and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues,” the health district wrote in an official statement. “The District will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The District’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.”
An increase in cases across Texas has been expected as testing ramped-up throughout the state. During a Sunday address to the public, Gov. Greg Abbott said there is a rapid increase in the number of tests being taken.
The governor also added less than 10 percent of the people being tested are testing positive.
As of the publishing of this article, more than 10,000 tests were taken in the state with 352 positive cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Only eight deaths have been reported in Texas.
Most of the cases in the South Plains have come from Lubbock. So far, 10 cases have been reported in Lubbock, an additional three in Hockley County and one case in Terry County.
“The South Plains Public Health District and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Seminole area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases,”the health district wrote in its staement. “Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.”
