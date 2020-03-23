KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bronx

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bronx, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Bronx is a 2-year-old brindle pit bull who came as a stray from a field in mid-January.
He is a sweetheart who gets along with other dogs and people. He is also neutered.
Bronx’s adoption fees for Monday, March 23, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
LAS will have half-price adoption every Friday throughout March.
