Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

Grieving and saying goodbye in the time of coronavirus
CHICAGO (AP) — The coronavirus that has upended nearly every element of public life also has dramatically changed the way people grieve for the dead. Ministers have closed their doors to funerals. Fear of quarantine has prevented families from flying in to pay their last respects. Cemeteries have drastically altered what they do out of fear that some mourners who don't know they are infected with coronavirus might infect others. And elderly people who have lost spouses can't hug or so much as be in the same room with their children and grandchildren at the exact time they need them most.
Texas gov. says National Guard could monitor virus testing
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the National Guard could begin monitoring drive-in COVID-19 testing sites on Monday. The Republican declined Sunday to follow the lead of other states with a statewide shelter in place order. But Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued the strictest order in Texas so far, telling residents in his county to shelter in their homes except for essential activities. Abbott on Sunday prodded the federal government to do more to help the states secure more tests and medical supplies to fight the spreading coronavirus outbreak. He also issued orders directing heath care workers to postpone all elective or non-essential medical procedures.
DHS: Pandemic measures cut illegal border crossings by half
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Trump administration official says illegal border crossings have dropped by half as the strictest U.S.-Mexico border policies yet went into place amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite confusion about how it was all working. Anyone caught crossing the border illegally is to be immediately returned back to Mexico or Canada, according to the new restrictions based on an order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Friday. According Mark Morgan, the acting head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the decision applies to all migrants.
Asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico rarely find lawyers
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Asylum-seekers who are sent back to Mexico to wait for hearings in U.S. immigration court rarely find attorneys. The Associated Press contacted all 21 attorney's offices on a government list of free and low-cost providers in courts that handle such cases and found that only two have taken on a large load. Some legal aid groups have taken a small number of cases, and a few offer free “know your rights” talks. The scarcity of attorneys helps explain why only 4% asylum-seekers subject to the “Remain in Mexico” policy won their decisions, while the nationwide rate is 29%.
Air Force base decision raises F-35A noise debate in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Voices are being raised in Tucson about the possibility of a squadron of new F-35A fighters being stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base where the multirole aircraft would replace relatively quiet A-10 attack jets. Davis-Monthan is a dark horse in the Pentagon's consideration of where to locate an Air Force Reserve squadron of 24 F-35As because the Air Force already has already endorsed Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth in Texas. But Davis-Monthan remains in the running along with Missouri and Florida bases. A public hearing was held in Tucson this month on the F-35A basing issue. Some speakers voiced support for assigning F-35As to Davis-Monthan while others complained about thunderous noise produced by the single-engine jet.
Ranchers, potash company in fight over Pecos River rights
CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — Ranchers in a southeastern New Mexico community and a potash company are locking in fight over water rights connected to the Pecos River. The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports the Denver-based Intrepid Potash recently claimed ownership of about 35,000 acre feet of water rights along the Pecos, with 19,000 identified for consumption. Ranchers in a rural area south of Carlsbad said that move could completely drain the Pecos. The Carlsbad Irrigation District filed litigation intended to block Intrepid’s ownership of the water and seven “preliminary authorizations” granted by the Office of the State Engineer to change the point of diversion and manner of use of the water. Intrepid’s attorney declined to comment.
Oil companies cut Permian Basin presence amid virus, prices
CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — Oil companies have begun reducing operations in the Permian Basin as the new coronavirus slows global energy demands and adds to the drop in the price of oil. The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports Houston-based Apache Corporation announced it would pull all its oil and gas rigs out of the Permian to save on short-term spending. Pioneer Natural Resources, which operates mostly in the Delaware Basin on the western side of the Permian and is one of the largest acreage holders in the region, also announced a significant cut in operations. Overall, Pioneer’s capital budget was to be cut by 45 percent.
Texas court delays 2nd execution due to virus outbreak
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas appeals court has delayed the execution of a second death row inmate as the state tries to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday ordered a 60-day delay of Tracy Beatty's scheduled March 25 execution in "light of the current health crisis and the enormous resources needed to address that emergency.” Beatty was set to die for the 2003 slaying of his 62-year-old mother. The court noted it previously upheld his conviction and sentence. The court on Monday ordered a similar delay for John William Hummel's scheduled execution on Wednesday.
Crossover country superstar Kenny Rogers dies at 81
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kenny Rogers, who embodied “The Gambler” persona and whose musical career spanned jazz, folk, country and pop, has died at 81. A representative says Rogers died at home in Georgia on Friday night. The Houston-born balladeer with a husky voice had hits like “Lucille,” “Lady” and “Islands in the Stream” with Dolly Parton. He sold tens of millions of records and was the star of TV movies, making him a superstar in the late ‘70s and ’80s. With his silver beard and folksy charm, the Grammy winner excelled as a musical stylist for more than six decades.
Returning troops denied water, bathrooms under quarantine
WASHINGTON (AP) — It wasn’t the welcome home that U.S. soldiers expected when they returned from war zones in the Middle East in the past week. Soldiers returning to Fort Bliss, Texas, were herded into buses, and they were denied water and the use of bathrooms. Then they were quarantined in packed barracks, with little food or access to the outdoors. The soldiers posted notes on social media about the poor conditions and their complaints got quick attention from senior Army and Pentagon leaders. Now changes are under way at Bliss and Fort Bragg in North Carolina, where quarantined soldiers also complained of poor conditions.