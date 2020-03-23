Lubbock ISD hands out prepared meals

“We have most of our 27,000 plus students that rely on at least two emails a day from campuses and sometimes three where we have dinner campuses," said Lori Johnson, Child Nutrition Director for Lubbock ISD, "So making sure that we are doing something to meet that need when they’re not able to physically come to school is something that’s near and dear to the heart of this district is something that has been discussed at all levels of leadership that we need to make sure that there’s a plan in place so that they have some food security. And during the challenging times that this school closure.”