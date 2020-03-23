Lubbock ISD hands out prepared meals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 7,200. That’s how many meals Lubbock ISD says they prepared today to hand out to anyone under the age of 18. This bag includes breakfast and lunch where you take it from the school to your home.
“We have most of our 27,000 plus students that rely on at least two emails a day from campuses and sometimes three where we have dinner campuses," said Lori Johnson, Child Nutrition Director for Lubbock ISD, "So making sure that we are doing something to meet that need when they’re not able to physically come to school is something that’s near and dear to the heart of this district is something that has been discussed at all levels of leadership that we need to make sure that there’s a plan in place so that they have some food security. And during the challenging times that this school closure.”
Lubbock ISD has many locations where anyone under the age of 18 can get food.
“We have 16 curbside locations where they can come and pick up meals. And then we also have 20, over 20 buses that are running bus routes around different campuses, 11 different campuses,” said Johnson.
Lubbock ISD has a live interactive map to show where the busses and drive-up locations are at, and times you can visit.
You can locate the map HERE
Johnson said, "This morning, we added the four or five different stops on that, and that map was actually updated at that point. So anytime people want to see where we’re going, that’s the best way to do it is through the district website.”
Many other area and local schools are providing meals for children and students across the South Plains. For more information check out your child’s school social media pages.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.