Medical supply donations needed throughout Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock hospitals are not immune to the problems of the nation when it comes to a shortage of certain medical supplies.
Personal Protective Equipment like face masks, eye shields and gowns are in short supply in certain hospitals.
Covenant Health sent out a notice on Monday and said it is asking for donations from the community for these supplies. The Lubbock County Medical Society said on Sunday there is a need for unopened boxes of gloves or masks to be donated to hospitals throughout Lubbock.
The medical society will also pick up those donations and bring them to Lubbock physicians.
Starting on Tuesday, March 24, Covenant will open a drop-off location in its parking from noon to 6 p.m. off 21st Street and Indiana Avenue. Those who go should look for a Covenant banner and trailer.
When dropping off at Covenant, donors are asked to wait in their vehicles as caregivers help unload donations.
Some specific items include face shields, face masks both non-medical or n-95 non-medical masks, medical face masks, medical gowns, hand sanitizers, disinfecting wipes, baby wipes, nitrile gloves and medical goggles.
All material is preferred to be unopened and its original packaging.
