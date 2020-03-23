2 sent to hospital after overnight shooting in Ropesville

ROPESVILLE, Texas (KCBD) - The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a Monday morning shooting in Ropesville.
The incident was reported near the intersection of Walnut Street and Ellington Avenue.
The call came in originally around 1:30 a.m. as a report of a prowler in the area.
This is an ongoing investigation.
The Texas Rangers have been called in to assist with the investigation.
