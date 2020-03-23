South Plains Homeless Consortium commits up to $10,000 to fight spread of COVID-19 in local homeless

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Homeless Consortium has announced they have committed up to $10,000.00 to fight the spread of COVID-19 in Lubbock.
A release on Monday from The South Plains Homeless Consortium says individuals experiencing homelessness are especially vulnerable to contracting COVID-19, adding it’s imperative that people experiencing homelessness can have access to services, medical care, resources, and support included in any plans to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Individuals who get tested for the virus have to wait for the test to return for confirmation, and need somewhere isolated to stay.
The release says the Salvation Army has separate units dedicated for isolation, but the SPHC’s dedicated funds will be used to provide individuals with somewhere safe to stay while waiting for those test results.
“It is our hope that no one will test positive for the virus," Said Doug Morris, President of the South Plains Homeless Consortium, "However, for those with definitive symptoms of the virus as identified by health professionals, we want to separate them from others, so that the virus doesn’t spread among this vulnerable population.”
Funds will also be used to purchase personal protective equipment and supplies needed for those providing care.
Erica Hitt, Salvation Army Social Services Director, says the isolated units are separated to protect those receiving other services the Salvation Army continues to provide:
“The beds provided by the Salvation Army are totally separate from our daily residents and program participants. There will be no risk of exposure to those receiving services from the Salvation Army.”
The release states if a person’s test results confirm they have the virus, they will then be under the care prescribed by the healthcare community.
Please notify the SPHC immediately if you suspect and especially if you confirm someone experiencing homelessness is infected with the COVID-19 virus.
SPHC can be reached by phone at 806-319-5140.
