SPORTS: Staying active with social distancing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) – All over the country, people are doing their best to find things to occupy their time while quarantining. With the spread of COVID-19, sport leagues are either being suspended or canceled all together. However, some people have found ways to still be active while social distancing at home.
Whether it’s perfecting your craft inside, or a trick shot you’ve been practicing we want to see it. Be sure to submit your videos to the KCBD sports team Facebook pages or Twitter. Devin Ward, Ronald Clark, and Pete Christy can’t wait to share with the world, the things that you’ve managed to come up with.
