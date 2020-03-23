Spring winds, Spring warmth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A very Spring pattern across West Texas this week. That means more warmth, and more wind. At least for awhile.
Areas of fog have developed over the eastern viewing area. Drivers in that area should anticipate changing visibility. Fog in other areas of the state and weather in other areas of the country appears to have triggered flight delays and cancellations at the Lubbock Airport. Use the “Flight Tracker” link at the top of the page (after closing this story).
Our warmest weather since early November arrives this afternoon. Highs will range from the mid-70s in the northwestern viewing area to the low 80s south. Wind speeds, light this morning, will gradually increase. The late afternoon and evening will be gusty, with sustained speeds 15 to 25 mph and gusts near 35 mph.
Gusty weather with a chill in the air will characterize Tuesday morning. Lows for most of the area will be in the 40s, with the eastern viewing area near 50 to low 50s.
Highs will dip slightly tomorrow afternoon, with most locations still in the 70s. Wind speeds will be diminishing, though a breeze of 10 to 20 mph is likely through early afternoon.
Warmer Wednesday and much warmer Thursday. Highs Wednesday will range from the upper 70s to mid-80s and Thursday from the low 70s to near 90 degrees.
Wind will become more of an issue late this week. Gusty winds will return Wednesday afternoon. It will become windy Thursday afternoon. Currently, it appears winds will increase Friday and even more Saturday.
The stronger wind will accompany a cold front, with temperatures dipping Friday and again this weekend.
The local grassland fire danger will increase with the increased wind speeds.
As always, 24-7, there’s much more in the forecast section right here on our Weather Page (and in our Weather App - it’s a free download at your app or game store). Break the day down hour-by-hour, examine the weekend in more detail, or check out the winter weather we may see next week in our extended 10-Day Forecast.
