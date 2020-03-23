‘Stay at home’: UK’s Johnson ramps up response to virus

The measures announced mark a departure from the British government's until-now more relaxed approach to the worldwide pandemic, which has stood in contrast to the lockdowns put in place elsewhere in Europe, notably in Italy, France and Spain. Though Britain has already closed schools, bars and restaurants and urged people to stay home, the advice for people to keep their distance have either been ignored or not understood fully enough — concerns over the strategy were stoked over the past weekend when many of the country's open spaces were packed out in the sunny weather.