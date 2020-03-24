City of Amarillo reports first coronavirus death in Amarillo area

Coronavirus: 6 steps you can take to prevent it
By Kaitlin Johnson | March 24, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT - Updated March 24 at 10:42 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has reported the first coronavirus death in the area.

According to a news release, this individual case occurred outside the jurisdiction of the Amarillo Public Health Department.

The City of Amarillo says the decisions made now regarding social distancing and following CDC guidelines will directly impact how quickly our region recovers from this virus.

The Amarillo-area Coronavirus Status Alert Level remains at Level Orange.

The City of Amarillo Department of Public Health received confirmation today (Tuesday, March 24) of the first death in...

Posted by City of Amarillo, Texas on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.