City of Lubbock clarifies essential, non-essential businesses

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has clarified the essential and non-essential businesses involved in the Fourth Disaster Declaration for the city.
The non-essential businesses are expected to close on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 6 p.m. However, the Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope says the non-essential businesses can use drive-thru, pickup, delivery and curbside pickup options. Those are allowed an encouraged.
City of Lubbock officials held a news conference on Monday, March 23, announcing a fourth declaration of disaster due to COVID-19, which will close all Lubbock non-essential businesses to coincide with the current mandates for social distancing.
The non-essential businesses are defined as businesses which engage in direct, person-to-person services to the public which are not time-sensitive and which ware not required for the immediate health or safety of the recipient.
The Lubbock mayor also is closing all enclosed shopping malls, commercial amusement and entertainment venues, group meeting spaces. Enclosed shopping malls include any premises which include multiple adjacent retail establishments connected by an enclosed common area.
Group meeting spaces means meeting rooms, ballrooms, or event spaces operated by multi-family apartment complexes or hotels.
Mayor Pope also placed restrictions building supply and home improvement retailers. They may remain open, however, the restriction will limit the business to 50 percent of their current occupancy or 100 people, whichever is less. The number also includes any employees.
- Restaurants, Bars, and Food Courts Remain Closed to Customers. Use of Drive-Thru, Pickup and Delivery Options are Allowed and Encouraged
- Personal Services Businesses that Engage in Direct, Person-to-Person Services that are not Time-Sensitive or for the Immediate Health or Safety of the Recipient are Closed: this includes, but is not limited to: - hair and nail salons; - barbershops and stylist shops; - tattoo and piercing businesses, tanning salons and waxing businesses
- Retail Establishments Not Described Above are Closed to Customers. Use of Drive-Thru, Pickup, Delivery and Curb-Side Pickup Options are Allowed and Encouraged
City Manager, Jarrett Atkinson said in the Monday news conference, with the help of the Fire Marshal’s office, the city will regularly check those non-essential businesses to ensure they are compliant with the newest declaration. However, if a business chooses not to be compliant, there could be consequences.
“They do carry the potential for a fine up to $1,000. They carry the potential for jail time up to 100 days," said Atkinson.
But, Atkinson says he doesn’t believe it will get to that point, “I don’t think it’s going to get there. I think people will make good decisions."
- grocery, convenience and package stores
- pharmacy and drug stores
- day-care facilities
- health care providers and facilities
- pet food & veterinary care
- vehicle fueling, parts, repair and maintenance
- homeless shelters and non-profit providers of essential services;
- essential government services and facilities;
- banks, financial and professional services;
- office buildings;
- transit and airport facilities and services;
- residential buildings, hotels and motels – except group meeting spaces;
- manufacturing, distributing and logistics;
- residential, commercial and industrial construction
- jobs and job-sites and related supply chains within stated occupancy limits;
- laundromats & dry cleaners;
- call centers
- Churches & Places of Worship – open to staff and available to perform functions necessary to support online, telephone, email and other services, including production of services and related items.
- Landscape Services & Landscape Supply – open, subject to social distancing and occupancy limits as appropriate
- Construction Trades – open, subject to social distancing and no gatherings greater than 10
- Recovery Support Groups – open, subject to social distancing and no gatherings greater than 10
- Janitorial Services – open, subject to social distancing and no gatherings greater than 10
- Outdoor Entertainment & Recreation – closed under the current Declaration
- Golf Courses – club house, restaurant & related closed. Course can remain open
- Computer Support Services – open to provide support services, retail is closed to customers and available through pickup, delivery, curb-side, etc.
- Auto Sales – closed to retail. Available through on-line and related transactions with pickup. Service, parts & related open
