City of Lubbock issues 4th declaration of disaster, closing non-essential businesses

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City of Lubbock officials held a news conference on Monday, March 23, 2020, announcing a fourth declaration of disaster due to COVID-19.
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope has announced the disaster declaration will close all Lubbock non-essential businesses to coincide with the current mandates for social distancing.
The non-essential businesses include retail businesses which do not primarily sell or provide the products or services in the below list of essential businesses. They are defined as businesses which engage in direct, person-to-person services to the public which are not time-sensitive and which ware not required for the immediate health or safety of the recipient, including, without limitation, hair salons, barbershops, hair stylists, nail salons, tattoo parlors, piercing businesses, tanning salons and hair removal waxing businesses.
This is in accordance with the guidelines from the Governor, the President and the CDC, the following commercial businesses, for which social distancing guidelines are impractical or impossible, are hereby prohibited and are ordered to cease operation and close.
This mandate will go into effect in 24 hours, which will be March 24, 2020 at 6 p.m.
The Lubbock mayor also is closing all enclosed shopping malls, commercial amusement and entertainment venues, group meeting spaces. Enclosed shopping malls include any premises which include multiple adjacent retail establishments connected by an enclosed common area.
Group meeting spaces means meeting rooms, ballrooms, or event spaces operated by multi-family apartment complexes or hotels.
Mayor Pope also placed restrictions building supply and home improvement retailers. They may remain open, however, the restriction will limit the business to 50 percent of their current occupancy or 100 people, whichever is less. The number also includes any employees.
He has also listed the businesses considered essential:
- Grocery stores, pharmacies, and package stores
- Pet supply stores and veterinary clinics
- Healthcare providers
- Vehicle fuel stations
- Banks and financial institutions
- Daycare Centers
- Critical infrastructure business
