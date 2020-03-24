City of Lubbock issues 4th declaration of disaster, closing non-essential businesses

The non-essential businesses include retail businesses which do not primarily sell or provide the products or services in the below list of essential businesses. They are defined as businesses which engage in direct, person-to-person services to the public which are not time-sensitive and which ware not required for the immediate health or safety of the recipient, including, without limitation, hair salons, barbershops, hair stylists, nail salons, tattoo parlors, piercing businesses, tanning salons and hair removal waxing businesses.