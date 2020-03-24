Clear and cool tonight, Hot Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Clear skies are in the forecast tonight.
Temperatures will be seasonably cool with overnight lows in the lower to middle 40’s.
Winds become west at 5 to 15 mph most of the night.
Wednesday offers mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures across our area.
This may be the warmest day we have seen so far in 2020.
Highs Wednesday top out in the middle to upper 80’s.
West winds become gusty at 15 to 20 mph during the day.
Thursday will be even hotter with daytime highs in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s.
A cold front brings a slight risk for thunderstorms Thursday mainly east of Lubbock.
Cooler temperatures are expected late Friday and over the weekend.
