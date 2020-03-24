Consider This: Local business needs us like never before

Local businesses are among the hardest hit so far. And to survive, it has never been more important for all of us to shop local. Many locally owned restaurants are doing an amazing job adapting with curbside and delivery services. And for the ones still open, other locally owned businesses have made major changes to stay open to serve you. So please, use them. Shop local. And when you have a choice, buy American made products. All of us need each other, now more than ever. So please do your part.