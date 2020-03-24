Consider This: Local business needs us like never before

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Coronavirus crisis has completely redefined how we go about getting things we need; and it is equally tough for both consumers and businesses.
We have all been forced to find new ways to buy and sell goods and services. I believe our economy will eventually rebound but it may be a long road.
How long will, in many ways, be up to us.
Consider This:
Local businesses are among the hardest hit so far. And to survive, it has never been more important for all of us to shop local. Many locally owned restaurants are doing an amazing job adapting with curbside and delivery services. And for the ones still open, other locally owned businesses have made major changes to stay open to serve you. So please, use them. Shop local. And when you have a choice, buy American made products. All of us need each other, now more than ever. So please do your part.
We want to know what you think. Voice your opinion by commenting below, by e-mailing us at considerthis@kcbd.com or by writing us at:
KCBD-TV Attn: Consider This 5600 Avenue A Lubbock, TX 79404
‘Consider This’ is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.