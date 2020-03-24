Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, there are 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the South Plains.
- Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope says he is not declaring a shelter-in-place order but is implementing some strict guidelines.
- Starting at 6 p.m., all non-essential stores and businesses in Lubbock County will be closed.
- Read more on that here: City of Lubbock issues 4th declaration of disaster, closing non-essential businesses
Across the state more stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders are being orders in larger cities to stop the spread of coronavirus cases.
- Starting today Houston, Austin, Fort Worth and San Antonio will issue their own orders.
- This also follows both Waco and Dallas, who issued stay-at-home orders over the weekend and on Monday.
- In Texas, there are a total of 352 documented cases with eight deaths.
- Read more here: More and more Texans ordered to stay at home as coronavirus spreads in urban centers
No progress was made in the U.S. Senate Monday as efforts to advance a COVID-19 stimulus package failed for a second time.
- Sixty votes are needed to move the aid bill to a final vote.
- The Senate will be back in session this morning.
- Read more from The Associated Press: Negotiators near $2 trillion deal for federal virus aid
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to prevent price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic.
- Under the order, hoarding supplies and essential items, and selling them at prices greater than the general retail price is prohibited.
- The order will not target consumers who stockpile essential supplies like toilet paper.
- Read more here: Trump signs order against hoarding, price gouging in fight against coronavirus
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.