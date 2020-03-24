Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Mayor issues new disaster declaration, more cities issue stay-at-home orders, Senate fails to pass COVID-19 aid bill

Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief
GF Default - Daybreak Today, Alexa Weather Brief - Oct. 8
By Michael Cantu | March 24, 2020 at 6:27 AM CDT - Updated March 24 at 6:28 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, there are 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the South Plains.

Across the state more stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders are being orders in larger cities to stop the spread of coronavirus cases.

No progress was made in the U.S. Senate Monday as efforts to advance a COVID-19 stimulus package failed for a second time.

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to prevent price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic.

