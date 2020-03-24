Disaster Declaration declared for Cochran County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A local state of disaster for public health emergency has been declared for Cochran County.
This declaration authorizes authorities of Cochran County to take any actions necessary to promote the health and suppress the virus, including the quarantine of persons and occupied structures, examining and regulating hospitals, regulating ingress and egress from the County, regulating ingress and egress to the occupied structures, establishment of quarantine stations, emergency hospitals, and other hospitals, and insuring compliance for those who do not comply with the County’s rules and directives.
So far there has been 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 confirmed on the South Plains.
10 cases have been confirmed in Lubbock County, 3 cases confirmed in Hockley County, 1 case in Gaines County, and 1 case in Terry County.
