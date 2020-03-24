Hockley County announces two more COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 5

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Hockley County, bringing the total to 5 in the county and 20 on the South Plains, as of Tuesday evening.
The Levelland Hockley County News-Press revealed Tuesday evening that Hockley County Judge Sharla Baldridge announced two more people in Hockley County had tested positive for COVID-19.
The first case was confirmed on Tuesday, March 17.
The fourth confirmed case is a 31-year-old resident of Sundown, and the fifth case is a 31-year-old resident of Ropesville.
Case #5 was not travel-related, and tested in Lubbock at a drive-thru clinic on March 22. Case #4 is still under investigation.
