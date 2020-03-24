It’s been six months since...

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Yesterday was our warmest in more than four months. One day late this week will bring us our first 90-degree-day* in six months. First, though, today will be a little cooler.
81°. Lubbock's high yesterday was 81°. It was the first 80-degree-day* of the year, and the first since 81° on November 10.
There's a bit of a chilly breezy this morning. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s.
A sunny sky will dominate our weather today, with a slightly cooler afternoon. The breeze will continue through early afternoon, then gradually decrease. Temperatures will peak in the 70s. The late afternoon and early evening will be very pleasant.
Clear with a chill in the air tonight and tomorrow morning. Temperatures will bottom out in the 40s. There may even be a few upper 30s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area.
Warmer Wednesday and much warmer Thursday. Temperatures will peak Wednesday in the 80s and Thursday from the low 80s to the low 90s. My forecast highs for Lubbock are 85° and 90°, respectively. That would make Thursday Lubbock's first 90-degree-day since 93° on September 27.
I'll include my detailed graphics in my daily video which I'll add here on the weather page before 9 this morning.
Wind will become more of an issue late this week. Gusty winds will return Thursday afternoon, and it will be windy Friday as another cold front moves through the viewing area.
The local grassland fire danger will increase with the increased wind speeds.
Precipitation is unlikely with Friday's front. The southeastern corner of the viewing area, however, may have a slight chance of a storm early in the day.
Temperatures will fall following the front. There's more in the forecast section here on our Weather Page and in our Weather App - it’s a free download at your app or game store.
*A day is a 90-degree-day if the temperature reaches at least 90 degrees (89.5°, since we round up). A day is an 80-degree-day if the temperature reaches at least 80 degrees (79.5°, since we round up).
