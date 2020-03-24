KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lila

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Lila, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Lila is a 1-year-old tri-colored pit who has been with LAS since January.
She is a loving puppy who is great with people but is selective of other dogs. She’s already been spayed and is up-to-date on her vaccines.
Lila’s adoption fees for Tuesday, March 24, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
LAS will have half-price adoption every Friday throughout March.
