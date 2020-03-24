Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS-LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Texas' lieutenant governor says US should get 'back to work'
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' lieutenant governor says the U.S. should get back to work in the face of global pandemic and that people over the age of 70 will “tale care of ourselves.” Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick made the comments on Fox News' “Tucker Carlson Tonight." The Centers for Disease Control says people over the age of 65 are at higher risk from the coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19. Health experts have made clear that unless Americans continue to dramatically limit social interaction, the number of infections will overwhelm the health care system. Patrick went on the program after President Donald Trump sad he wanted the country getting back to business in weeks, not months.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABORTION
Texas moves to ban most abortions due to virus outbreak
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The governor and attorney general of Texas are moving to ban most abortions in the state during the coronavirus outbreak. They say abortions don't qualify as essential surgeries. Failure to comply with the order can result in fines and jail time. The issue also has flared in Ohio, where abortion clinics have received letters ordering them to cease all non-essential surgical abortions.However, representatives of Ohio clinics said that they are in compliance with the health director’s order, and planned to continue providing abortions.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Counselor at Texas prison tests positive for COVID-19
RICHMOND, Texas (AP) — A substance abuse counselor who works in Texas prisons has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first time the disease caused by the novel corona virus has been reported in the country's largest prison system. Meanwhile, San Antonio-area officials reported their first COVID-19-related death and Dallas County health officials reported that county's third and fourth deaths from the virus. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says the substance abuse counselor was informed that he tested positive Sunday. He provided “cell side counseling” at a prison outside of Houston last week.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PERMIAN BASIN
Oil companies cut Permian Basin presence amid virus, prices
CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — Oil companies have begun reducing operations in the Permian Basin as the new coronavirus slows global energy demands and adds to the drop in the price of oil. The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports Houston-based Apache Corporation announced it would pull all its oil and gas rigs out of the Permian to save on short-term spending. Pioneer Natural Resources, which operates mostly in the Delaware Basin on the western side of the Permian and is one of the largest acreage holders in the region, also announced a significant cut in operations. Overall, Pioneer’s capital budget was to be cut by 45 percent.
IMMIGRATION-CUSTODY DEATH
Mexican man dies in ICE custody; 10th since October
HOUSTON (AP) — A 42-year-old Mexican man died in a South Texas hospital while being held pending his deportation. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday identified the man as Ramiro Hernandez Ibarra and said he died Saturday after being hospitalized Thursday. ICE said Hernandez's preliminary cause of death was complications related to septic shock, but did not provide further details. Hernandez is the 10th person to die in ICE custody since October, the start of the governmental fiscal year. Eight people died in the previous fiscal year.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TOWN HALLS
The new town hall: Anxiety, fear and few satisfying answers
CHICAGO (AP) — Across the country, anxious Americans are finding an audience for their questions about the new coronavirus in telephone town halls with their senators and representatives. These are the socially distanced versions of the constituent meetings that have long been held in community centers, libraries and city halls. But these are not the town halls of the past. There's little ideological warfare or finger-pointing. Instead, the calls can feel like listening in on painful family conversation. The questions are far more personal than political.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FUNERALS
Grieving and saying goodbye in the time of coronavirus
CHICAGO (AP) — The coronavirus that has upended nearly every element of public life also has dramatically changed the way people grieve for the dead. Ministers have closed their doors to funerals. Fear of quarantine has prevented families from flying in to pay their last respects. Cemeteries have drastically altered what they do out of fear that some mourners who don't know they are infected with coronavirus might infect others. And elderly people who have lost spouses can't hug or so much as be in the same room with their children and grandchildren at the exact time they need them most.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION-
DHS: Pandemic measures cut illegal border crossings by half
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Trump administration official says illegal border crossings have dropped by half as the strictest U.S.-Mexico border policies yet went into place amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite confusion about how it was all working. Anyone caught crossing the border illegally is to be immediately returned back to Mexico or Canada, according to the new restrictions based on an order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Friday. According Mark Morgan, the acting head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the decision applies to all migrants.
IMMIGRATION-REMAIN IN MEXICO
Asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico rarely find lawyers
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Asylum-seekers who are sent back to Mexico to wait for hearings in U.S. immigration court rarely find attorneys. The Associated Press contacted all 21 attorney's offices on a government list of free and low-cost providers in courts that handle such cases and found that only two have taken on a large load. Some legal aid groups have taken a small number of cases, and a few offer free “know your rights” talks. The scarcity of attorneys helps explain why only 4% asylum-seekers subject to the “Remain in Mexico” policy won their decisions, while the nationwide rate is 29%.
FIGHTERS-ARIZONA BASE
Air Force base decision raises F-35A noise debate in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Voices are being raised in Tucson about the possibility of a squadron of new F-35A fighters being stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base where the multirole aircraft would replace relatively quiet A-10 attack jets. Davis-Monthan is a dark horse in the Pentagon's consideration of where to locate an Air Force Reserve squadron of 24 F-35As because the Air Force already has already endorsed Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth in Texas. But Davis-Monthan remains in the running along with Missouri and Florida bases. A public hearing was held in Tucson this month on the F-35A basing issue. Some speakers voiced support for assigning F-35As to Davis-Monthan while others complained about thunderous noise produced by the single-engine jet.