Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

CHICAGO (AP) — The coronavirus that has upended nearly every element of public life also has dramatically changed the way people grieve for the dead. Ministers have closed their doors to funerals. Fear of quarantine has prevented families from flying in to pay their last respects. Cemeteries have drastically altered what they do out of fear that some mourners who don't know they are infected with coronavirus might infect others. And elderly people who have lost spouses can't hug or so much as be in the same room with their children and grandchildren at the exact time they need them most.