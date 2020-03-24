Lubbock’s Wig Trend Salons boosts online help for cancer patients, clients

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wig Trend Salons in downtown Lubbock is making adjustments in the age of Coronavirus in order to continue to serve its clients most vulnerable to contracting COVID-19, cancer patients.
“Treatment doesn’t stop,” Daniela Hernandez-Salas said. “We want to make sure we are here for the patients. We have collaborated with a couple of hospitals here. We teach classes free of charge. We also make sure during this time, at any time, but especially during this time, if a patient needs a wig, that we are going to be there for them. If they are not going to come in, I understand.”
Hernandez-Salas is a global volunteer for the Look Good Feel Better program, which, “teaches beauty techniques to people with cancer to help them manage the appearance-related side effects of cancer treatment.” She along with other volunteers has increased online class, Virtual Workshop, capacity.
Wig Trend Salons will also provide its independent consultations online, via social media, by video conferencing and by phone.
“They send us a photograph or a little video,” Hernandez-Salas said. “Because we have done this so long, we could have 500 styles but just looking at an individual, we could look at them, their face shape, what their needs are and very easily in about 15 minutes find what they are needed.”
Wig Trends has been offering something they call “Curbside Couture," where the products purchased would be brought to the car. However, the City of Lubbock has ordered non-essential personal businesses, including hair salons, to close on March 24 at 6 p.m.
“First and foremost for me is going to be more important that we follow the regulations, because it’s alarming what’s happening really and how fast [COVID-91] spreading,” Hernandez-Salas said. “We are going to try to be there as long as we can. The most important thing, especially for all the small businesses here, we just have to stay faithful. We’re truly blessed. We really are truly blessed. We just have to be there for people. If there’s any way we can help, definitely it’s the time to be there for each other and each other’s businesses as well.”
You can contact Wig Trends below:
Facebook - WWWIGS
Instagram - @texaswigfairy
806-777-9041
