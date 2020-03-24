More West Texans spending time outdoors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In an attempt to flatten the curve and stop the spread of COVID-19, Governor Gregg Abbott ordered schools to remain out until at least April 3rd. With residents out of work and school, a lot have begun to spend more time exploring outdoors.
Paul Loveless said he's seen an increase of people outside and in Phil Hoel Park near Preston Smith Elementary school. “Silver Lining is it’s probably going to slow us all down a little bit and maybe push us outside more. For me I think it is,” he said.
Loveless was out at a filled Canyon Run Dog park with his family, walking their dogs. Across town, at Lou Stubbs Park; the playground only had one family on it, but the skate park was packed with teen skaters and some adults.
“There’s like a lot more people that you don’t usually see out here," said Noah Rivera. "More than just the regulars, there’s a lot of people coming out to just skate.”
While most residents were out looking for ways to escape the cabin fever of staying home, they were still participating in social distancing.
Rivera said, “It’s kind of weird, like when someone does a cool trick you try to dap them up, but some people don’t want to do that no more. So yea it is kind of weird, but at the end of the day you know we’re all still trying to do the same stuff we were doing before.”
Residents tell KCBD, they believe it's important in these times to try and keep some normalcy of their every day lives.
“They’re only speaking they’re not getting in our space," said Jeri Saffle. "And if we think the dog is also walking and getting in our space, we are moving over. But they do speak, because that’s Lubbock, we’re friendly.”
