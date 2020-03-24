New visitor policy at UMC

By Harrison Roberts | March 24, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT - Updated March 24 at 10:59 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, UMC has enacted a new visitation policy.

Patients will be limited to 1 visitor at a time. Patients in isolation are limited to 1 visitor per day.

Visitors under the age of 17 are not allowed to visit patients.

If you must visit a patient, you are encouraged to do the following:

- Wash your hands before entering their room

- Wear appropriate PPE (masks, gloves, gowns) when required

- Limit time spent with the patient

- Limit the total number of visitors for the patient

