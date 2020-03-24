New visitor policy at UMC

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, UMC has enacted a new visitation policy.
Patients will be limited to 1 visitor at a time. Patients in isolation are limited to 1 visitor per day.
Visitors under the age of 17 are not allowed to visit patients.
If you must visit a patient, you are encouraged to do the following:
- Wash your hands before entering their room
- Wear appropriate PPE (masks, gloves, gowns) when required
- Limit time spent with the patient
- Limit the total number of visitors for the patient
