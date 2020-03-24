PUPPY CAM: Spreading joy on National Puppy Day

(KCBD) - Canine Companions for Independence have found a way to take everyone’s minds off things for a moment on National Puppy Day.
The national nonprofit that provides expertly trained assistance dogs to children, adults and veterans with disabilities at no charge is inviting the public to tune into their live Puppy Cam to watch a litter of five-week-old future assistance dogs as they play, eat, sleep and grow over the next few weeks.
Canine Companions for Independence says these young puppies in the live cam are already training, learning to interact with each other and humans, playing on and around different surfaces and being exposed to new sights, sounds and smells to help build the foundation for a successful assistance dog.
Canine Companions assistance dogs are trained in over 40 commands and are matched with children, adults and veterans with disabilities free of charge after more than two years of training, hard work and love.
There are over 400 people with disabilities waiting to be matched with a Canine Companions assistance dog. To learn more or donate, visit cci.org.
