Shallowater utility pole caught fire, 600+ without power

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Xcel Energy says crews are working to restore service to 621 customers in Shallowater who lost power when a utility pole caught fire.
The release from Xcel says customers affected are mostly northeast of Clovis Road.
Crews are replacing the damaged pole and Xcel expects to have all customers restored by 6:30 p.m.
They say it is likely a large number of the total affected will be restored sooner.
The exact cause of the fire has not been determined, but the release states it is possible dust or debris on insulators could have caused electric current to track onto the pole, igniting the wooden structure.
