Successful but Different Match Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today was Match Day, a huge medical school milestone when thousands of brand new doctors across the country open their envelopes at the very same minute to learn where they will go to practice and continue their studies. We can only show you pictures of last year’s celebration, since there were no screams or hugs or handshakes when each student learned their match on March 20, 2020.
Everything had to change this year because of coronavirus restrictions.
Dr. Steven Berk, Dean of the Texas Tech School of Medicine says the students were notified individually this year, then they celebrated through zoom or on Facebook.
He says it turned out to be a life lesson: “We explained to them that obviously, we don’t have a lot of control over everything. And it’s probably a good lesson for them that for physicians, there are a lot of ups and downs. There are some great times but there are also some difficult and challenging times. They understand this is a challenging time for the faculty and the Texas Tech physicians.”
When I asked what he was most proud of this year, he was quick to congratulate all of the graduating medical students. He added, "I always want to thank the 30 students who decided to match here with us at Texas Tech. Then, he said, “We have 3 students who matched the Mayo Clinic, Rochester. So we’ll remind them to pack warm clothes. And we had students who matched Johns Hopkins, Massachusetts General, Vanderbilt, Duke, Baylor, a lot of the major medical centers. So we’re proud of the many students that stayed with us but we’re proud of the many students that moved on to great places.”
Dr. Berk says it is remarkable that this year’s graduating class at the Texas Tech School of Medicine had a 100 percent match for the first time in the 14 years since he has been here. That means that every graduating student was given an invitation to further their studies at an institution they chose to consider.
