Successful but Different Match Day

When I asked what he was most proud of this year, he was quick to congratulate all of the graduating medical students. He added, "I always want to thank the 30 students who decided to match here with us at Texas Tech. Then, he said, “We have 3 students who matched the Mayo Clinic, Rochester. So we’ll remind them to pack warm clothes. And we had students who matched Johns Hopkins, Massachusetts General, Vanderbilt, Duke, Baylor, a lot of the major medical centers. So we’re proud of the many students that stayed with us but we’re proud of the many students that moved on to great places.”