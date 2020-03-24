Suicide investigation leads to Hobbs man’s arrest

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A Hobbs, New Mexico man has been arrested and charged with murder after a suicide investigation inside of a Hobbs home.
Deputies with the Lea County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico were called to the house in the 600 block of Drake Drive on Sunday where the suicide was reported, according to a news release. Police found the man, 36-year-old Christopher Matthews, in a bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound.
Matthews was taken to Lea Regional Hospital, where he was officially pronounced dead.
Law enforcement conducted an investigation and started to question four people who lived in the home. The sheriff’s office says 27-year-old Jimmy Griffin was questioned and provided inconsistent and conflicting statements about what he was doing at the time of Matthew’s death.
Bathroom evidence the sheriff’s office found also led them to believe his statements were not truthful.
Griffin was later charged with one count of murder and later booked into the Lea County Detention Center, where he remains.
