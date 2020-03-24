WATCH LIVE: Lubbock City Council meeting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The first official City Council meeting was supposed to be held at Citizens Tower in downtown Lubbock. The meeting will be held at City Hall instead today, March 24 at 4:30 p.m.
In addition to the items on the posted agenda for the March 24, 2020 Regular City Council Meeting, the Lubbock City Council shall considered the following:
8.18. Resolution - City Council: Consider a Resolution continuing and affirming the Mayor’s Declarations of Disaster regarding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) epidemic to include a declaration regarding public and private gatherings.
8.19. Ordinance - City Council: Consider an Ordinance postponing the City of Lubbock, Texas May 2, 2020 General Election to the November 3, 2020 Uniform Election Date and providing for passage on first reading as an emergency.
