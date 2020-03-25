Brief Summer heat, but don’t blink

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week already brought us our warmest day in more than four months. Today will be even warmer. Tomorrow I expect to be our warmest, or hottest, in six months.
Before the warmup, a bit of a chill early this morning across the KCBD viewing area. Lows in the 40s and 50s were common, with some 30s in the northwestern viewing area.
The warm will bring highs in the 80s this afternoon, even near 90 over the southeastern viewing area. It also will be gusty under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.
Cool and partly cloudy tonight. Lows will be in the 50s.
Our first "hot" day of the year, and the hottest since late September, is in my forecast for tomorrow, Thursday. My forecast high for Lubbock remains 90°. It would be Lubbock's first 90-degree-day since 93° on September 27.
Falling temperatures will follow through the weekend. I'll include my detailed graphics in my daily video which I'll add here on the weather page before 9 this morning.
Wind will become more of an issue late this week. Gusty winds will return tomorrow afternoon, and it will be windy Friday into Saturday. The wind will usher in cooler air, but also an increased grassland fire danger.
Precipitation is not in my forecast through the weekend, with one possible exception. There may be a few showers early Friday over the far southeastern corner of the viewing area.
Based on this morning’s data, there is a slight chance of showers/storms early next week. You can always find more in the forecast section here on our Weather Page and in our Weather App - it’s a free download at your app or game store.
