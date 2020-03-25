Cow, calf go for late-night trot

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - About 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, viewer Bobbi Johnson sent us a video of a cow and calf trotting down 82nd Street, heading toward Indiana Avenue.
Apparently, the two were tired of the quarantine and decided to get out and stretch their legs.
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Lubbock Fire Department and EMS all followed along. The livestock were eventually cornered in an alley and the sheriff’s office was able to load them up onto a trailer and presumably return them to their owner.
One police officer was said to get a minor hand injury through all this.
