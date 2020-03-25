Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the Senate and the White House have reached a bipartisan deal on an emergency COVID-19 economic relief package.
- The bill sets out $250 billion in unemployment aid, $350 billion for small business loans, and $100 billion for hospitals and healthcare systems, among other things.
- The bill is expected to swiftly pass through both chambers of Congress for passage.
- Read more here: White House, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill
The U.S. coronavirus stimulus deal has also boosted confidence in oil investors.
- Prices have climbed between 3-4 percent from major U.S. oil companies in international markets.
- This month alone, the price of oil has fallen 45 percent.
- Read more from Reuters News here: Oil extends gains as optimism over U.S. stimulus lifts global markets
There are now 22 cases of coronavirus cases on the South Plains.
- Fourteen have been confirmed in Lubbock County, five in Hockley County, and one case in Hale, Gaines and Terry counties.
- Read more on those cases here: COVID-19 on the South Plains: What you need to know
In Texas, more than 400 cases have been reported with 11 deaths.
- Across the country there are more than 53,000 cases and the death toll is reaching 700.
- Read more from The Associated Press here: UN: 85% of new infections, deaths coming from Europe and US
