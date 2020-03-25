Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

$2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package deal reached, oil gains momentum, South Plains reports 14 COVID-19 cases

Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief
GF Default - Daybreak Today, Alexa Weather Brief - Oct. 8
March 25, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 6:24 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the Senate and the White House have reached a bipartisan deal on an emergency COVID-19 economic relief package.

  • The bill sets out $250 billion in unemployment aid, $350 billion for small business loans, and $100 billion for hospitals and healthcare systems, among other things.
  • The bill is expected to swiftly pass through both chambers of Congress for passage.
  • Read more here: White House, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

The U.S. coronavirus stimulus deal has also boosted confidence in oil investors.

There are now 22 cases of coronavirus cases on the South Plains.

In Texas, more than 400 cases have been reported with 11 deaths.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.