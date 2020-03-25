The Flu, COVID-19 and what the numbers mean

As far as the mortality rate, he is hopeful that we can keep the numbers down by following social distancing and not overwhelming our hospitals. He says, “I think if you’re looking in a setting where you have all the resources that are needed, including ventilators, personal protective equipment for staff, then hopefully the mortality rate will be around 1 percent or maybe even lower once we go back and see how many people were truly infected with this, just never even required testing or didn’t become severe enough to end up in the hospital.”