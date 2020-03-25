Free produce available Wednesday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A donation from a Lubbock food service distributor has provide the opportunity to give away free produce to the public as production is scaled back because of the spread of COVID-19.
Potato Specialty Co. will set up from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday outside of Lubbock Impact at 2727 34th St. Those interested can drive through a pick-up location to get free produce.
Items being given away include lettuce, tomatoes, strawberries, pineapples, honeydews, potatoes and other items.
The food will be handed out on a first-come-first-served basis.
