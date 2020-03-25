KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Itchy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Itchy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Itchy is a 2.5-year-old terrier who was brought to LAS as a stray in February.
He is energetic, playful, up-to-date on his shots and has been neutered. He also likes dogs his size, but gets a bit shy around larger dogs.
Itchy’s adoption fees for Wednesday, March 25, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
LAS will have half-price adoption every Friday throughout March.
