Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
More big Texas cities order residents to stay home
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Several more major Texas cities have ordered their residents to stay in their homes to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, even as Gov. Greg Abbott continues to resist calls for a statewide order. Houston, Austin, El Paso and Fort Worth all issued stay-at-home orders Tuesday, following the lead of officials in the Dallas and San Antonio areas. The restrictions mean residents must stay at home except for essential activities. Generally, businesses including grocery stores, gas stations and restaurants with deliver and takeout will remain open during such orders.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS-LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Texas' lieutenant governor says US should get 'back to work'
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The AARP says “vulnerable older people" should follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control about the risks of the coronavirus. That statement Tuesday came after Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said older Americans can “take care of ourselves” while calling for the U.S. to get back to work and restart the economy. The CDC says people over the age of 75 face a higher risk for the coronavirus. Patrick's comments drew swift backlash on social media. President Donald Trump says he wants the country getting back to business in weeks, not months.
AP-US-FILM-SXSW-AWARDS
Though scuttled, SXSW still goes ahead with film awards
NEW YORK (AP) — South by Southwest, the sprawling Austin, Texas, conference and festival, was one of the first major gatherings canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. But its organizers, eager to lend a hand to the movies that had been set to premiere at SXSW, on Tuesday went ahead with its film awards. The announcement Tuesday made for a strange anomaly: prizes handed out, virtually, for a film festival that never happened. But SXSW wantsto salvage some of the lost exposure and buzz that are so vital for independent films in securing distribution or stoking word of mouth.
OBIT-BRAUM'S FOUNDER
Bill Braum, ice cream and burger chain founder, dead at 92
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Braum's Ice Cream and Dairy Stores says its founder, Bill Braum, has died. He was 92. The company announced the death Tuesday. The company says in a statement that Braum died Monday at his home in Tuttle, Oklahoma. He grew up in the Kansas town where he worked for the small butter and milk processing plant his father ran. He inherited the plant, but later sold it. Braum launched the chain bearing his name in 1968 with 22 Oklahoma stores. The chain has grown to nearly 300 stores with locations in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Arkansas and Missouri.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MIDWAY
FAA reopens Midway air traffic control tower closed by virus
CHICAGO (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration has reopened the air traffic control tower at Chicago’s Midway International Airport. The FAA closed the tower last week after three workers tested positive for the coronavirus. The FAA kept the airport open despite the control tower’s closing and subsequent cleaning. Flights into and out of Chicago’s second-largest airport were curtailed with traffic being directed from an alternate control facility located outside the city. In announcing the airport’s reopening Tuesday, the FAA did not address whether other workers at Midway had been tested or asked to self-quarantine.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRUMP-GOVERNORS
'Imaginary clock': Governors reject Trump's virus timeline
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Governors across the nation are rejecting President Donald Trump's new accelerated timeline for reopening the U.S. economy, as they continued to impose more restrictions on travel and public life in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The dismissal of Trump's new timeframe — he said he believes the U.S. could reopen by mid-April — came from both Republicans and Democrats, from leaders struggling to manage hot spots of the outbreak and those still trying to mitigate a further spread.
MAN ARRESTED HEROIN
Georgia troopers stop car for window violation, find heroin
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia State Patrol says troopers pulled over a Texas man for a window tint violation and found 15 pounds of heroin stashed next to his car's battery. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports state troopers arrested Jose Enrique Reynaga on March 15th after he was pulled over on the highway for a window tint violation. Reynaga, who is from Irving, Texas, was driving with his wife. The warrant says the couple had conflicting stories, but gave consent to search the car. The 23-year-old Reynaga remains in Cobb County Jail without bond on a felony trafficking charge.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABORTION
Texas moves to ban most abortions due to virus outbreak
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The governor and attorney general of Texas are moving to ban most abortions in the state during the coronavirus outbreak. They say abortions don't qualify as essential surgeries. Failure to comply with the order can result in fines and jail time. The issue also has flared in Ohio, where abortion clinics have received letters ordering them to cease all non-essential surgical abortions.However, representatives of Ohio clinics said that they are in compliance with the health director’s order, and planned to continue providing abortions.
AP-US-OBIT-TERRENCE-MCNALLY
Multiple Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally dies at 81
NEW YORK (AP) — One of America’s great playwrights, a writer who won Tony Awards for the plays "Love! Valour! Compassion!" and "Master Class" as well as the musicals "Ragtime" and "Kiss of the Spider Woman," has died. Terrence McNally died Tuesday of complications from the coronavirus. He was 81. With wit and thoughtfulness, he tackled the strains in families, war, and relationships and probed the spark and costs of creativity. He was an openly gay writer who wrote about homophobia, love and AIDS. He won four Tonys and an Emmy. New York University gave him an honorary doctorate in 2019.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PERMIAN BASIN
Oil companies cut Permian Basin presence amid virus, prices
CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — Oil companies have begun reducing operations in the Permian Basin as the new coronavirus slows global energy demands and adds to the drop in the price of oil. The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports Houston-based Apache Corporation announced it would pull all its oil and gas rigs out of the Permian to save on short-term spending. Pioneer Natural Resources, which operates mostly in the Delaware Basin on the western side of the Permian and is one of the largest acreage holders in the region, also announced a significant cut in operations. Overall, Pioneer’s capital budget was to be cut by 45 percent.