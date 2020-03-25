Local Restaurants Adapt to New Normal While Asking for Public’s Support

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Local restaurants are working diligently to figure out ways to adapt to this new normal and find innovative ways to continue preparing and providing food to their customers, all while adhering to the social distancing guidelines issued by the CDC.
“It’s been a challenge, but we’ve got everything in place, we’re organized, we’re ready to go,” said David Cea, co-owner of Caprock Cafe and Orlando’s restaurants in Lubbock.
The recent directive to close dining room ares in order to combat the spread of COVID-19 has made life interesting when it comes to figuring out ways to serve food.
“It’s a little different and it’s a little harder to get, but we’ve done everything we can to make it easy for you (customers),” said Cea.
Cea and his team, along with so many other local restaurants are making it easy by giving customers a chance to partake in either curbside pick-up, or delivery. He says now more than ever local restaurants need the public’s support, “Because we’re part of the solution to feeding people.”
Cea says he and his team are doing everything possible to ensure food stays safe from the kitchen to the curb.
“We’re focused on making sure the environment in the kitchen is spotless. We’re sanitizing as we go. WE’re cleaning touch points, terminals, counters, phones, computers....those are being cleaned hourly. Everybody has gloves on,” added Cea.
Similar precautions are being taken down the road at Table 82, formerly Las Brisas Casual Bistro.
Managing partner, Jimmy Rogers says thankfully they already had a sanitizer in house that was approved by the CDC to kill COVID-19.
“We’ve started taking and hitting all the contact surfaces that are frequently touched and hitting those every 30 minutes," said Rogers.
Both Cea and Rogers are encouraging residents to call in to their local restaurants and place an order to-go.
“There’s very little human to human contact involved at all in curbside, or delivery,” said Rogers.
Something customer Chip Polk believes strongly in, “You know these people. They’re going to be using every precaution. You simply call the number, come and pick it up. You know it’s going to be good.”
