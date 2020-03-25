Lubbock Christian’s Avery Mitchell signs despite social distancing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Avery Mitchell has missed out on a lot of things.
She tore her ACL in her Freshman and Senior seasons and missed out on a playoff run to State this year.
She may also miss out on prom graduation due to coronavirus concerns.
When I heard she was just going to sign alone, I stepped up to make sure she didn't miss out on Signing Day, setting up the world's first Social Distancing Signing Day as Avery signed with Wayland Baptist.
"It's awesome. I don't' think I've ever seen one done. Different, but I like it."
Held at her grandparent's home, X's were taped on the ground six feet apart for the few in the home. Around 30 of Avery's teammates, classmates and out of town family watched on Zoom. Lubbock Christian Athletic Director Chris Softley and Wayland Baptist head Coach Alesha Robertson-Ellis were Facetiming in on iPhone. Lubbock Christian girls coach Brad Crow joined in on an iPad. All were able to see Avery sign.
"Yeah we didn't break any rules and I still got to have all the people I love the most match. That was really exciting."
Coach Ellis is thrilled to land Avery to come play for the Flying Queens.
"I think you've definitely done an awesome job, Pete, with getting this thing on the news and getting it out. I've super excited for Avery. I'm so happy we're able to make this a special day for her, just because she deserves it."
What a blessing to set up social distancing signing day so Avery could have her moment!
